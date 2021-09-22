Interfor’s (IFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE IFP opened at C$29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.20.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

