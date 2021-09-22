International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 171.30 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.