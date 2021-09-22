Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

