Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 414,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $908.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

