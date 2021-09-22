Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $70.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.18 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

