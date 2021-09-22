Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.49. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

