Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

