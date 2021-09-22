Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.