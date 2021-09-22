Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 84.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $157.20 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21.

