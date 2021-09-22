Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

