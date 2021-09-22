Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

