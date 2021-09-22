Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.15 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $261.22 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

