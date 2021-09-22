Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Increased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 1,257.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965,891 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 18.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned about 15.92% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $91,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,862. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08.

