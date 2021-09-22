Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $4,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000.

XSMO stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45.

