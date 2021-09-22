Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 27.6% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCU opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

