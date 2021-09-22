Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS: FUPBY) recently:

9/13/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company's products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. "

9/10/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/3/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

