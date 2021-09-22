Investors Purchase Large Volume of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Call Options (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,139 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.