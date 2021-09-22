iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.01. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,066. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

