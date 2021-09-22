iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 2,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

