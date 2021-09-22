iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,029,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

