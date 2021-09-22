iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

