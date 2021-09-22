iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,551 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,483. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

