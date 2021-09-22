iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.79

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.79 and traded as low as $25.08. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 67,603 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,310,000.

