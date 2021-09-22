iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.77. 62,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,503. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $205.01 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

