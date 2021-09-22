iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

