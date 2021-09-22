iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,072 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.9% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.85. 10,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,592. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.21 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.54.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.