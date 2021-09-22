iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

