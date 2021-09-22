iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,725,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

