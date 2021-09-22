iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.59% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,067,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

