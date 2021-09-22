iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $245.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average of $259.38.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.