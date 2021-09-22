Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Earnings Results

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

ISR stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

