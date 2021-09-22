Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,681 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.97.
The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.
Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.