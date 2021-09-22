Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,681 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

