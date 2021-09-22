Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $180.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.76. 292,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,649. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

