Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $1,242,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

