JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.91. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

