Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,950 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,484.60 ($19.40) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,423.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,389.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market cap of £115.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.