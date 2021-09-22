Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €120.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

SIX2 stock opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Monday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €135.80 ($159.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

