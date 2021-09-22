JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga Buys 1,700 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga purchased 1,700 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $19,822.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $490.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.