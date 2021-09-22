John Albright Sells 830,000 Shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Stock

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Director John Albright sold 830,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$38,286,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356,029 shares in the company, valued at C$247,066,762.05.

John Albright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Albright sold 1,932,126 shares of Score Media and Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total value of C$87,804,113.58.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -19.62. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Score Media and Gaming to a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

