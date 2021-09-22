John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 29.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

