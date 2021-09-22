Jonathan Albert Hunter Acquires 11,847 Shares of Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Stock

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) insider Jonathan Albert Hunter bought 11,847 shares of Eleco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £14,927.22 ($19,502.51).

ELCO opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.07. Eleco Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £105.54 million and a P/E ratio of 30.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo, Staircon, o2c names; construction cost estimation software under the Bidcon name; building information management solution under the IconSystem name; interior room configuration software under the Interiorstudio name; product information management and digital asset management solutions under the MarketingManager name; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

