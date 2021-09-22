Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $186.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

