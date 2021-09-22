Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Buys £38,628 in Stock

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

Tom Joule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Tom Joule purchased 50,000 shares of Joules Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Shares of Joules Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Joules Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.43. The company has a market capitalization of £236.58 million and a P/E ratio of 265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

JOUL has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

