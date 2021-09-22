JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $457.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

