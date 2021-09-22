Jrs Investments Llc Sells 14,571 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.
Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
