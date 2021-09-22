Jrs Investments Llc Sells 14,571 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08.

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

