Juggernaut Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00128038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

