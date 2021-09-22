Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.