Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of JENGQ stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

