JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 315 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,815,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,001,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 935.4% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TPL opened at $1,250.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $437.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,390.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,493.96.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

