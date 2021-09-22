JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $135.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.